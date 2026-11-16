Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With bet365 Bonus Code for Monday Night Football, NBA

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer is live for new users on Nov. 16, and no code is required to claim it. Bet $10 on Monday Night Football or NBA action and get $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose. Check out more sportsbook promos for other top offers.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Monday Night Football and NBA

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $200 in Bonus Bets after they place a qualifying wager of $10 or more. No code is required, so you can claim the offer through the bet365 app after registering. Many bettors search for a bet365 promo code, but this welcome offer applies automatically once you opt in.

You can target Monday's matchup between the Chargers and Ravens, or any of the NBA games on the schedule, including Magic at Celtics. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Here is how the offer plays out on the Chargers at Ravens game.

Say you bet $10 on the Ravens moneyline and Baltimore wins. You collect your winnings on that $10 bet, and bet365 still releases your $200 in Bonus Bets. If the Ravens lose, you lose the $10 wager, but you still receive the full $200 in Bonus Bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this bonus code for bet365:

The offer is available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Only qualifying bets placed and settled after you claim the promo count toward releasing your Bonus Bets.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins with this welcome offer.

Once released, your Bonus Bets sit in your account balance until you use them. Any returns from Bonus Bets you place go to your Withdrawable Balance. Minimum odds of -500 or greater apply, and full terms, time limits and exclusions apply.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Monday's featured games

Here are the current bet365 odds for Monday's featured matchups:

Magic @ Celtics (7:00 PM ET): ML ORL ~+285 / BOS ~-285.

Chargers @ Ravens (8:15 PM ET): ML LAC +185 / BAL -230. Spread BAL -4.5. Total 38.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Monday Night Football and NBA

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in Bonus Bets and place your first wager on Monday's action:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Choose a market on the Chargers at Ravens game or an NBA matchup, such as Magic at Celtics. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Receive your $200 in Bonus Bets once your qualifying bet settles.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Monday Night Football and NBA

The welcome offer is only the start. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, so there is often something to use on the next slate of games.

To find what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, since offers change with the sports calendar and big events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.