The bet365 bonus code offer is live on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and no code is required to claim it. New users who bet $10 get $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose, and can use them on Boston vs. Denver. Check out more sportsbook promos below.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Boston vs. Denver

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer does not require a code. New customers deposit at least $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $200 in Bonus Bets whether that first bet wins or loses. You can target the Boston vs. Denver game, set for 9:30 PM ET, with your qualifying wager.

Anyone searching for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365 can skip the hunt. The sign-up bonus applies automatically once you claim it in the bet365 app and meet the terms below.

Here is how it plays out on this game. Say you bet $10 on Boston at -138. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings in cash and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the same $200 in Bonus Bets, which you can use on other games.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed Out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market and fixture combination counts toward the qualifying bet requirement. Bonus Bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions and bet types, so review the full terms and conditions before you wager.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Boston vs. Denver

Game: BOS @ DEN (9:30 PM ET).

Moneyline: BOS -138 / DEN +118.

Spread: BOS -2.5.

Total: 222.5.

How to claim the bet365 offer and bet on Boston vs. Denver

Getting started takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $200 in Bonus Bets and place your first wager on Boston vs. Denver.

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Find Boston vs. Denver and choose your market, making sure at least one selection is at odds of -500 or greater. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more. Receive your $200 in Bonus Bets once your qualifying bet settles, win or lose.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Boston vs. Denver

The welcome offer is just the start. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, giving you more ways to add value to your bets long after your first wager.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. New offers appear often, so check back before each game to see what fits your betting plans.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.