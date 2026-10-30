Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for NBA Cup Group Play With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash on Oct. 30 when betting on NBA Cup group play. The matchup between New York and Philadelphia at 7:30 PM ET provides the perfect opportunity to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo and start your betting journey with one of the league's most compelling rivalries.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NBA Cup group play

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users a straightforward path to earning bonus funds. After registering with code SIBONUS350 and making a minimum $10 deposit, you'll place a $20 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market. Once you complete that initial bet on the New York vs. Philadelphia game or any other NBA Cup matchup, you'll unlock $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350 in bonus funds.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions for this offer:

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is available only to new users without an existing account.

You must use promo code SIBONUS350 during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Your initial qualifying bet must be $20 or more at minimum odds of -500.

You'll earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days after placing your qualifying bet.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so use it promptly.

The total bonus expires after seven days if not fully claimed.

Let's look at how this plays out in real scenarios. If you place a $20 bet on New York to beat Philadelphia at -110 odds and win, you'll receive your winnings plus unlock your first $50 in FanCash. If that same bet loses, you still unlock the $50 in FanCash for day one, giving you another chance to build your bankroll. The key is returning daily to place qualifying bets and collect each day's $50 reward before it expires.

When exploring sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics' structure stands out for its simplicity and daily earning potential. The NBA Cup group play slate on Oct. 30 features 10 games, including Houston's undefeated squad facing Dallas at 8 PM ET and the late-night showdown between Denver and Phoenix at 10 PM ET. You have plenty of betting opportunities to meet the daily requirements and maximize your FanCash earnings throughout the week.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for NBA Cup betting

Getting started with your new account takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and begin betting on NBA Cup group play:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and select the option to create a new account. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Complete your account information and verify your identity. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Navigate to the NBA Cup group play games and place a $20 or larger bet at odds of -500 or longer. Return daily for the next seven days to place additional qualifying bets and collect your $50 FanCash rewards. Use your accumulated FanCash on any available betting markets before each day's reward expires.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to see how it compares with other leading sportsbooks.

Additional promotions and bonuses available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics doesn't stop with welcome offers for new users. The sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and boosts designed to reward both new and existing bettors throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing offers by checking the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find daily specials, parlay boosts, and other limited-time opportunities.

Existing users should make it a habit to browse the promotions tab before placing bets on major events like NBA Cup group play. Fanatics frequently updates its bonus offerings, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss out on valuable betting enhancements. Whether you're looking for odds boosts on specific games or bonus bets for select matchups, the app keeps all active promotions organized and easy to access.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.