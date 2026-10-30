Bet $200 In Bonus Bets For NBA Cup Group Play With bet365 Bonus Code

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for NBA Cup group play on Oct. 30 through bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this offer. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying wager on any of Friday's 10 games to earn bonus bets. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NBA Cup Group Play

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets within 24 hours.

Here's how the promotion works in practice. If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on New York versus Philadelphia at 7:30 PM ET, and your wager wins, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets on top of your winnings. If your initial bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other NBA Cup games or any other sports betting market.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be transferred.

You must claim the promotion within 30 days of account registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For NBA Cup Group Play

Claiming your bonus bets for Friday's NBA Cup games is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and start betting:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and select "Join Now." Enter your personal information and create your account credentials. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the NBA Cup group play games and place a qualifying $10 bet with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will appear in your account.

For more details on bet365's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions And Bonuses Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. Ongoing bonuses and boosts appear in the "Promos" tab on the bet365 app, where you can browse current offers tailored to your betting preferences. These promotions change frequently, so check back often to maximize your betting value on upcoming NBA Cup matchups and other sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.