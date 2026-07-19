bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 for Spain vs. Argentina

The bet365 bonus code unlocks $150 in bonus bets for new customers — no code required. Bet $10 on Spain vs. Argentina and take advantage of this limited-time welcome offer, available through Sunday, July 19. No promo code is needed to claim this deal via sportsbook promos .

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Spain vs. Argentina

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Spain vs. Argentina, and receive $150 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No bet365 promo code is required — simply register, deposit, and claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account.

There are a few key conditions to keep in mind before placing your qualifying bet on the final:

Your bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination will count toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed out bets, bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not qualify.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

To illustrate how this works: if you bet $10 on Spain to win the final and they hold on for a 1-0 victory, your qualifying bet settles and $150 in bonus bets is released to your account. If Argentina pulls off a comeback and your bet loses, the same outcome applies — your $150 in bonus bets is still credited. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account once the wager settles.

New customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer. Note that this particular offer is not available to users in Illinois. If you prefer a different structure, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. Under that offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. The Safety Net offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI. You must use a bonus code for bet365 to access this offer and claim it within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets under that offer also expire within seven days of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for Spain vs. Argentina

Claiming this offer ahead of the final takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Spain vs. Argentina, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance. Withdrawals on winnings from bonus bets typically process within five business days.

For a full breakdown of what bet365 has to offer beyond this promotion, check out our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch for during Spain vs. Argentina

Existing bet365 customers are not left out when a match of this magnitude arrives. bet365 consistently rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific offers tied to marquee matchups throughout the tournament. The best place to track what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated regularly with new deals. Whether you are looking to boost a Spain clean sheet bet or find value on Lionel Messi to score, it is worth checking that section before kickoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.