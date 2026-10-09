bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for College Football Week 6

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

Week 6 College Football kicks off Friday, Oct. 9, and new bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets through bet365. The bet365 bonus code is not required to unlock this welcome offer. You can use these bonus bets on any of the marquee matchups this weekend, including the Georgia vs. Alabama showdown. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Week 6 College Football

The bet365 bonus code is not required to claim this promotion. New customers simply need to deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more to earn $200 in bonus bets. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

You must claim the promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination will count.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns, but winnings are added to your withdrawable balance.

For example, if you place a $10 bet on Georgia vs. Alabama at qualifying odds and your bet wins, you'll receive your $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings. If your bet loses, you'll still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other Week 6 matchups.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Week 6 College Football

Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater on any Week 6 College Football game. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional games throughout the weekend.

For more details on the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to profit boosts on specific events. To discover the latest offers available to you, navigate to the "Promos" section within the bet365 app or website. You'll find updated promotions tailored to the current sports schedule and your betting preferences.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.