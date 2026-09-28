bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for Eagles vs. Bears

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Monday's Eagles vs. Bears matchup when they sign up with bet365. The bet365 bonus code requires no code entry, and you'll receive your bonus bets after placing your first qualifying wager. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before Sept. 28.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Eagles vs. Bears

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after they deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet. No promotional code is required to activate this offer. Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's what happens with your bets on the Eagles vs. Bears game: If your initial $10 wager on the matchup wins, you'll receive your $200 in bonus bets plus your winnings. If your bet loses, you'll still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other markets. Your bonus bets will expire seven days after they're added to your account, so use them quickly.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Monday's Game

Claiming your bonus bets for the Eagles vs. Bears game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any market with odds of -500 or greater for the Eagles vs. Bears matchup. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours.

For a complete breakdown of the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. You can find these promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the bet365 app or website. Existing users should check this area frequently to discover enhanced odds, parlay boosts, and other special offers available throughout the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.