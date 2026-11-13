bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for NBA Cup Games

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer is live on Nov. 14, and no code is required. New users can bet $10 and get $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose, on NBA Cup games. Check out more sportsbook promos as well.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA Cup games

The bet365 bonus code offer does not require a code. You simply register, deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on an NBA Cup game, such as Knicks vs. Pacers or Cavaliers vs. Heat. Whether you are searching for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365, the welcome offer applies automatically once you claim it in the app.

Here is how it plays out on a Knicks vs. Pacers wager. If you bet $10 on the Knicks and the bet wins, you collect your cash winnings and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets. If the bet loses, you still receive $200 in Bonus Bets, which arrive as multiple Bonus Bets once your qualifying wager settles.

Keep these terms in mind before you wager:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market and fixture combination counts toward the qualifying requirement. New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for NBA Cup games at bet365

Knicks @ Pacers (7:00 PM ET): ML NYK ~-196 / IND ~+176, Spread NYK -2.5, Total ~233.5.

Bucks @ Magic (7:00 PM ET): ML MIL ~+300 / ORL ~-317.

Cavaliers @ Heat (8:00 PM ET): ML CLE ~+113 / MIA ~-115.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for NBA Cup games

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first wager on an NBA Cup game:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Claim the promotion in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Choose an NBA Cup game, such as Knicks vs. Pacers, and add a selection to your bet slip. Make sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more. Receive $200 in Bonus Bets after your wager settles, win or lose.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start of what bet365 provides. Existing customers can regularly find boosts, bonuses and special offers tied to popular games throughout the NBA season.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Offers rotate often, so check back before each slate of NBA Cup action to see what fits your wagers.

Terms, time limits and exclusions apply. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds of -500 or greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. Please bet responsibly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.