bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for NFL Sunday 4 PM Games

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for the NFL Sunday 4PM slate on Oct. 4 with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. Check out all available sportsbook promos before you place your first wager on these matchups.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NFL Sunday 4PM Slate

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer grants new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. Your initial bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your first wager wins or loses.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bet must include one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on the Chiefs-Raiders matchup and it wins, you receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If that same $10 wager loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other games from the 4PM slate or elsewhere on the sportsbook.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For NFL Sunday 4PM Slate

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets on the NFL Sunday 4PM slate:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the NFL Sunday 4PM slate and place a qualifying $10 wager with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, bet365 automatically credits $200 in bonus bets to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets within seven days before they expire.

For more details on bet365's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional bet365 Promotions Beyond The Welcome Offer

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You can find ongoing bonuses, boosts, and special promotions by visiting the Promos section directly within the bet365 sportsbook app. These promotions vary by sport and season, giving you multiple opportunities to maximize your betting value beyond your initial welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.