bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for NFL Week 5

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for NFL Week 5 on Oct. 11 with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll find this promotion among other sportsbook promos available today. Bet $10 on any of Sunday's marquee matchups, including the 49ers-Seahawks showdown or the Bears-Packers rivalry game, and you'll receive bonus bets to use across the full slate.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NFL Week 5

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. No promo code is necessary to claim this promotion. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice. If you place a $10 bet on the 49ers-Seahawks game and that bet wins, you'll receive your $200 in bonus bets on top of your regular winnings. If your initial $10 wager loses, you'll still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other Week 5 games like Ravens-Falcons or Broncos-Chargers. Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account, so use them quickly on the games that matter most.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out.

The bonus bet wager itself is excluded from any returns you receive.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're credited to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For NFL Week 5

Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before Sunday's games kick off:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any NFL Week 5 game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 5 matchups or any other available sports betting markets.

For more details about this sportsbook's features and functionality, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the "Promos" section directly within the bet365 app or website. These promotions change frequently and often include deposit matches, parlay boosts, and event-specific offers tied to major sporting events. Checking the promos tab regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on games you want to play.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.