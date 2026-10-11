bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for NFL Week 5

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets this Oct. 11 when they sign up with bet365 and place their first wager on NFL Week 5 matchups. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate, and you'll receive your bonus bets whether your initial bet wins or loses. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How the bet365 bonus code works for NFL Week 5

The bet365 bonus code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets to new customers after a qualifying deposit and initial wager. Here's what you need to know about the promotion's mechanics and requirements.

Deposit a minimum of $10 into your new bet365 account.

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any NFL Week 5 game, including the 49ers at Seahawks matchup at 4:25 PM ET.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Once your bet settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets added to your account.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're credited to your account.

The bonus bet wager itself is not included in any returns you receive.

If you place a $10 bet on the 49ers at Seahawks and your wager wins, you'll collect your winnings plus receive the full $200 in bonus bets. If your initial bet loses, you'll still get the $200 in bonus bets to use on other NFL Week 5 games or future events. You must claim this promotion within 30 days of creating your account, and your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code for NFL Week 5

Signing up and claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on NFL Week 5.

Register for a new bet365 account via the website or mobile app. Verify your identity and complete the account setup process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the NFL Week 5 betting markets and select your game. Place a bet of $10 or more that includes one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For a complete breakdown of the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions available at bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonus bets and odds boosts for both new and existing customers. You can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app, where daily offers and special event bonuses are updated regularly. Existing users should check back frequently to take advantage of enhanced odds and bonus opportunities throughout the NFL season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.