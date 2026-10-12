bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 for Bills vs. Rams and MLB Playoffs

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer from bet365 on Oct. 12 by using the bet365 bonus code promotion. The sportsbook is offering $200 in bonus bets to first-time users, with no code required to activate this deal. You'll find this among the best sportsbook promos available for the Bills vs. Rams matchup and the MLB playoff games on the schedule.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Bills vs. Rams

The bet365 bonus code offer requires a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify. Once you've funded your account, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion to unlock your bonus bets.

Here's what happens based on your wager outcome: If you place a $10 bet on the Bills vs. Rams game and win, you'll receive your winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets added to your account. If that same $10 bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets as a welcome bonus. Either way, you're getting bonus bets to use on additional games throughout the playoff slate.

Key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

The bonus bets wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward qualifying.

You must claim the promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Bills vs. Rams Game

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Oct. 12:

Register for a new bet365 account through the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Bills vs. Rams game or any other available market. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, then your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonus bets and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These offers rotate frequently and often include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and other enhanced odds opportunities tied to major sporting events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.