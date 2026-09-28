bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 for Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Monday's Eagles vs. Bears matchup using a bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this offer as of Sept. 28. This welcome promotion ranks among the best sportsbook promos available today, and you can use your bonus bets on this Monday Night Football game.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Eagles vs. Bears

The bet365 bonus code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you place a qualifying wager of at least $10. No code is required to activate this promotion. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer, and you'll receive your bonus bets once that initial wager is complete.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this bonus for the Eagles vs. Bears game:

You must be a new customer and deposit a minimum of $10 to participate.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

The bonus bet wager itself is excluded from any returns you receive.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on the Eagles vs. Bears game and win, you'll collect your winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets to use on additional wagers. If your initial $10 bet loses, you'll still receive the full $200 in bonus bets, allowing you to continue betting on other markets without additional deposit requirements.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the Eagles vs. Bears game:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app. Click the "Register" button and complete the sign-up process with your personal information. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Eagles vs. Bears matchup in the sportsbook. Select your bet and enter your $10 wager, ensuring your selection meets the -500 or greater odds requirement. Confirm your bet and wait for it to settle. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions and ongoing offers at bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond this welcome bonus. The sportsbook features ongoing bonuses, deposit matches, and betting boosts that you can access throughout the year. To discover these additional promotions, navigate to the "Promos" section within the bet365 app or website, where you'll find the latest available offers tailored to different sports and events.

Existing customers should check the promotions hub frequently, as bet365 rotates special offers based on upcoming games and betting opportunities. These promotions give loyal players extra value on their wagers across football, basketball, baseball, and other sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.