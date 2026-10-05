bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 for Falcons vs. Saints Monday Night Football
Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.
New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Monday Night Football on Oct. 5 when they sign up with bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to activate this offer. You'll get the bonus whether you win or lose your first qualifying bet on the Falcons vs. Saints matchup. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.
How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Falcons vs. Saints
The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you place your first qualifying wager of $10 or more. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets within the promotional period.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer for the Falcons vs. Saints game:
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.
- First qualifying bet must be $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater.
- Bonus bets are credited after your qualifying bet settles.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.
- Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be transferred.
- You must claim the promotion within 30 days of creating your account.
If you place a $10 bet on the Falcons vs. Saints game and win, you keep your winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. If your initial $10 wager loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other markets. Your bonus bets must be used within seven days or they'll expire from your account.
This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.
How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Monday Night Football
Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Falcons vs. Saints game with your bonus bets:
- Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app.
- Click "Join" and complete the registration form with your personal information.
- Verify your email address and complete identity verification.
- Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Navigate to the Falcons vs. Saints Monday Night Football matchup.
- Place your first qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater.
- Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.
For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review.
Other Promotions Available At bet365 For Existing Users
bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings with bonuses and boosts for established customers. You can find these additional promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 Sportsbook app or website. These offers change frequently, so check back often to discover new ways to maximize your betting experience.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.