bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 for Monday's ALDS Games

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets on Oct. 5 when they sign up with bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You can use your bonus bets on the White Sox-Guardians or Yankees-Rays ALDS matchups, or any other sporting event available through sportsbook promos .

How The bet365 bonus code Works For ALDS Betting

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives you $200 in bonus bets after you place your first qualifying wager of $10 or more. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets within a few hours.

Here's what happens with your bonus bets depending on the outcome of your first wager. If your initial $10 bet on the White Sox-Guardians or Yankees-Rays games wins, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets. If your first bet loses, you also receive the complete $200 in bonus bets. Either way, you get the full bonus amount to use on additional wagers.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire after 7 days.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

You must claim the offer within 30 days of opening your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The ALDS Games

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the White Sox-Guardians and Yankees-Rays matchups:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and select "Join Now." Enter your personal information and create your account credentials. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sports betting section and select your ALDS game. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will appear in your account.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find current boosts, enhanced odds, and other bonus opportunities by visiting the "Promos" tab within the bet365 app. These promotions change frequently and cover various sports and betting markets throughout the year.

Existing users should check the promotions section regularly to take advantage of new offers on upcoming games and events. bet365 tailors many of these promotions to specific sports seasons and major tournaments.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.