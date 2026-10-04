bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 for NFL Week 4 Sunday

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

NFL Week 4 Sunday delivers a full slate of games starting with the Colts-Commanders matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 AM ET, followed by marquee matchups like Chiefs-Raiders at 4:25 PM ET and Lions-Panthers on Sunday Night Football. New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code on Oct. 4 by depositing just $10. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer, and you can use your bonus bets across the entire day of sportsbook promos and games.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NFL Week 4 Sunday

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer grants new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets that you can deploy across any of Sunday's games.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, but any winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

You must claim the promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Chiefs-Raiders game at odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, you receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use on other Week 4 matchups. If your initial bet loses, you still receive the $200 in bonus bets to continue betting on Lions-Panthers or any other available game.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Promo Code For NFL Week 4 Sunday

Claiming your bonus bets for Sunday's NFL action takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any NFL Week 4 game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any remaining Sunday games or throughout the week.

For a complete breakdown of bet365's features and functionality, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly rolls out bonus bets and boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. You can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These offers give you extra ways to add value to your Sunday betting experience beyond your initial welcome bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.