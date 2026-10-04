bet365 bonus code: Bet $10, Get $200 for Panthers vs. Lions

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of the Lions vs. Panthers matchup on Sunday, Oct. 5. The bet365 bonus code welcome offer requires no code to activate, making it simple for first-time users to get started. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Lions vs. Panthers

The bet365 bonus code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you place a qualifying wager of $10 or more. Your initial bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your first wager wins or loses.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bet wagers are excluded from any returns you receive.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash; only winnings from bonus bets transfer to your withdrawable balance.

For example, if you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Lions vs. Panthers game at qualifying odds, you will receive $200 in bonus bets once that bet settles. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings plus the $200 bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other markets.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Welcome Offer For The Lions vs. Panthers Game

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Lions vs. Panthers game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, bet365 will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets within seven days.

For more details on bet365's features and offerings, read our full bet365 review .

Other Promotions Available At bet365

Existing bet365 customers have access to ongoing promotions beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly updates its bonus lineup with odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other incentives. You can find these offers by navigating to the Promos section within the bet365 app or website.

Bet365 frequently rotates its promotional calendar to highlight different sports and events. Check back regularly to discover new ways to maximize your betting experience on upcoming games and matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.