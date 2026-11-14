bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 for Texas vs. LSU

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new users $200 in bonus bets after a $10 wager on Texas vs. LSU. No code is required. This is one of the top sportsbook promos available as of Saturday, Nov. 14. Also see the full list of sportsbook promos .

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Texas vs. LSU

New customers can claim the bet365 bonus code offer without entering a bet365 promo code. Think of it as a bonus code for bet365 that is already built in, since no code is required. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Texas vs. LSU, and bet365 releases $200 in bonus bets whether that wager wins or loses.

Here is how it plays out. If I bet $10 on Texas vs. LSU and my pick wins, I collect my winnings in withdrawable cash and still receive $200 in bonus bets. If my pick loses, I still receive the full $200 in bonus bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not qualify.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds of -500 or greater. New customers only. Terms and conditions, time limits and exclusions apply.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Texas vs. LSU

Here are the current bet365 odds for Texas @ LSU, set for 7:30 PM ET:

Moneyline: Texas +157, LSU -177.

Spread: LSU -5.5.

Total: 45.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Texas vs. LSU

Follow these steps to claim the welcome offer and bet on Texas vs. LSU:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Choose a Texas vs. LSU market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, and bet365 will release $200 in bonus bets, win or lose. Use your Bonus Bets within 7 days, before they expire.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Texas vs. LSU

The welcome offer is just the start. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the college football and NFL seasons.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers appear throughout the week and can add extra value to your future wagers.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.