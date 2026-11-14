Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 11

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer needs no code for new users. As of Nov. 14, new customers who bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, on College Football Week 11. Find more sportsbook promos here.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for College Football Week 11

No code is required to claim this welcome offer, so you can skip the hunt for a bet365 bonus code and register directly. Anyone searching for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365 will find that new users simply sign up, deposit and place a qualifying bet. For this article, the target game is Duke at Miami, which tips off at 12:00 PM ET.

Here is how I would use the offer on Duke at Miami. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more on that game, and you will receive $200 in bonus bets whether your wager wins or loses. If your pick wins, you collect your winnings as withdrawable cash. If it loses, you still receive the $200 in bonus bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

You must claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and it must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the promo count toward releasing your bonus bets.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific bonus bets, live in-game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Because the offer pays out win or lose, your qualifying bet on Duke at Miami releases the full $200 in bonus bets either way. Returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance. Review the full terms and conditions in the bet365 app before you wager.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Saturday's bet365 college football games

Duke at Miami (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline DUKE ~+425, MIA ~-486. Spread MIA ~-14. Total ~54.5.

Wake Forest at SMU (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline WAKE ~-115, SMU ~+113. Spread WAKE ~-2. Total ~61.5.

Northwestern at Ohio State (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline NW ~+292, OSU ~-292. Spread OSU ~-9.5. Total ~48.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Duke at Miami

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in bonus bets and bet on College Football Week 11. The process takes only a few minutes. You can read our full bet365 review for more details on the sportsbook.

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the welcome promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Open the college football section and select Duke at Miami. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, and receive your $200 in bonus bets.

More bet365 promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start at bet365 Sportsbook. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers across college football, the NFL and other leagues.

To see what is available, open the Promos section in the bet365 Sportsbook app. Check it often, since new offers appear throughout the week and tied to the biggest games on the calendar.

Please bet responsibly. Terms and conditions, time limits and exclusions apply. Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bet wager is excluded from returns. New customers only.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.