bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Cowboys vs. Packers

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for the Cowboys vs. Packers matchup on Oct. 18 by using the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer, and you'll receive your bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Cowboys vs. Packers

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more on the Cowboys vs. Packers game. No promotional code is necessary to claim this offer. Your bonus bets will arrive in your account after your initial bet settles, regardless of whether you win or lose that wager.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

You must claim the promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on the Cowboys vs. Packers game and win, you'll receive your $200 in bonus bets on top of your winnings. If your initial $10 wager loses, you'll still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other markets. Your bonus bets carry no withdrawable value, but any winnings from those bonus bets will be added to your withdrawable balance.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Cowboys vs. Packers

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for the Cowboys vs. Packers matchup:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Cowboys vs. Packers game with odds of -500 or greater. After your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets before they expire in seven days.

For more details about bet365's features and betting options, read our full bet365 review .

Other Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can find current bonuses and boosts by navigating to the "Promos" section within the bet365 app or website. These offers change frequently and may include deposit matches, parlay boosts, and event-specific promotions tailored to major sporting events.

Existing users should check the promotions page regularly to take advantage of new opportunities. bet365 provides a variety of ways to maximize your betting experience throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.