The bet365 bonus code offer gives new users $200 in Bonus Bets after a $10 qualifying wager, win or lose. No code is required to claim the offer. As of Monday, Nov. 23, it stands as one of the top sportsbook promos available for tonight's NBA slate and Monday Night Football.

If you search for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365, you can skip the hunt. New customers just register through the bet365 app, deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet. I like that the offer works on a wide range of markets, so you can pick the game that suits you best.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA and Monday Night Football

The bet365 bonus code offer is built for new customers who want to start with a $10 wager. No code is required, so you simply claim the promo inside the bet365 app. For this article, we treat tonight's Thunder at Pacers game, set for 7:30 PM ET, as your first qualifying bet.

Place a bet of $10 or more, and bet365 releases $200 in Bonus Bets to your account once the bet settles. That happens whether your first wager wins or loses. Here is how it plays out with the Thunder at Pacers game as the target.

If your $10 bet on the Thunder or the Pacers wins, you collect your winnings from that wager, and you still receive $200 in Bonus Bets.

If your $10 bet on the Thunder or the Pacers loses, you still receive $200 in Bonus Bets once the bet settles.

Here are the key terms and conditions to know before you wager.

The offer is available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to take part.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market and fixture combination counts toward the requirement.

Cashed Out bets, event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Returns from Bonus Bets you place are added to your Withdrawable Balance.

Your Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Monday Night Football also gives you a second option for your Bonus Bets, since Cincinnati visits Washington at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Once you have your $200 in Bonus Bets, you can use them on eligible markets across both sports. Just remember that the clock starts the moment the Bonus Bets land in your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Thunder at Pacers

Here are the current bet365 odds for tonight's game, which tips off at 7:30 PM ET.

Moneyline: OKC ~-196 / IND ~+166.

Spread: OKC ~-5.

Total: ~222.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for tonight's games

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tipoff.

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Claim the promo inside the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Choose Thunder at Pacers or another eligible market and place a bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle to receive $200 in Bonus Bets, then use them within 7 days.

Want more detail on the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the start. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for returning customers, so there is often something new to check out on game days.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Current offers can change from day to day, so it pays to look before you place your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.