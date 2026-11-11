bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL, NFL Week 10

New users who claim the bet365 bonus code offer on Wednesday, Nov. 11, can bet $10 and get $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose. No code is required. Place your first wager on the NBA, NHL or NFL Week 10 slate, and check out more sportsbook promos from SI.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $200 in Bonus Bets after a qualifying $10 wager settles. No bet365 promo code is needed, so you can skip the hunt for a bonus code for bet365 and sign up right away. I like that the offer pays out whether the first bet wins or loses.

Your first bet can target any game on the schedule. That includes Cleveland at New York in the NBA at 7 PM ET, Tampa Bay at Buffalo in the NHL at 7 PM ET, or Washington at New York in the NFL on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET. Whichever game you pick, the first bet counts as day 1 of the promotion, so choose a market that fits the qualifying terms.

Here is what happens when your qualifying bet settles. If you wager $10 on Cleveland at New York and the bet wins, you receive your cash winnings plus the $200 in Bonus Bets. If the bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in Bonus Bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promotion in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Cashed Out bets, bets placed with Bonus Bets and Live In Game bets that settle as a push do not count.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Returns from Bonus Bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins with this welcome offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in Bonus Bets and place your first wager on a game from Wednesday's NBA and NHL slates or the NFL Week 10 schedule.

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion in the bet365 app. Select a game, such as Cleveland at New York, Tampa Bay at Buffalo or Washington at New York. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your $200 in Bonus Bets.

Want the full breakdown of the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after the NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10 slate

The welcome offer is only the start. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts and other perks for current customers throughout the NBA, NHL and NFL seasons.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and visit the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers appear around marquee games and weekly slates like NFL Week 10.

Please gamble responsibly. Terms, time limits and exclusions apply. Minimum $10 deposit required. New customers only.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.