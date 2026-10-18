bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10 Get $200 In Bonus Bets For NFL Week 6 Sunday

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for NFL Week 6 Sunday on Oct. 18 with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this offer. Explore available sportsbook promos and place your first wager on games like Chargers-Chiefs or any other matchup on the slate.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NFL Week 6 Sunday

The bet365 bonus code offer grants new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets within the specified timeframe.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

You must claim the promo within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Cashed out bets and event-specific bonus bets do not count toward the requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on the Chargers-Chiefs game at qualifying odds and win, you receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use on other NFL Week 6 Sunday matchups. If your initial $10 wager loses, you still receive the $200 in bonus bets to continue betting on the slate.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For NFL Week 6 Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets on NFL Week 6 Sunday:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any NFL Week 6 Sunday game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on additional games throughout the week.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can discover ongoing bonuses and betting boosts by visiting the Promos tab within the bet365 app or website. These promotions change frequently and may include deposit matches, parlay boosts, and other enhanced odds opportunities.

Existing users should check the Promos section regularly to maximize their betting value throughout the NFL season. bet365 tailors many of its offers to specific sports and events, so you'll find fresh opportunities each week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.