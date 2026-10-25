bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 7 Sunday

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for NFL Week 7 Sunday on Oct. 25 with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll find plenty of action across the slate, from the early games through Sunday Night Football, making this an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos at bet365.

How the bet365 bonus code works for NFL Week 7 Sunday

The bet365 bonus code offer grants new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. No promo code is required to activate this promotion. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice: If you place a $10 bet on any NFL Week 7 Sunday matchup and win, you'll receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets added to your account. If your initial $10 bet loses, you'll still receive the full $200 in bonus bets as a welcome bonus. Your bonus bets will expire seven days after they're credited to your account, so use them promptly on upcoming games.

Key terms and conditions include the following:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out directly.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for NFL Week 7 Sunday

Claiming your bonus bets is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the NFL Week 7 Sunday games and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets before they expire in seven days.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions available at bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You'll discover ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and special event promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These promotions vary by sport and timing, so checking back frequently ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.