bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 In Bonus Bets For NFL Week 8

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for NFL Week 8 starting Thursday, Oct. 29 when they sign up with bet365. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate, and you'll get your bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NFL Week 8

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. If you place a $10 bet on the Panthers-Packers matchup Thursday at 8:15 PM ET and win, you'll receive your $200 bonus bets plus your winnings. If that same $10 bet loses, you'll still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other Week 8 games.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

The bonus bet wager itself is excluded from any returns you receive.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

You must claim this promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will release your $200 in bonus bets to your account balance. You can then use these bonus bets on any remaining Week 8 matchups, from the Vikings-Lions game Sunday to the Bears-Seahawks Monday night finale.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For NFL Week 8

Signing up and claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any NFL Week 8 game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, bet365 will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 8 matchups before they expire in seven days.

For a complete overview of the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional bet365 Promotions Beyond NFL Week 8

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings with new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can discover additional promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 app. These ongoing offers give you extra ways to maximize your betting value throughout the season and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.