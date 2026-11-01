bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 In Bonus Bets For NFL Week 8 Sunday

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for NFL Week 8 Sunday on Nov. 1 with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer, which ranks among the best sportsbook promos available today. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying bet on any of Sunday's matchups.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NFL Week 8 Sunday

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you deposit $10 and place a qualifying wager. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets, which you can use on any subsequent Ravens-Bills matchup or other available markets.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the promotion.

If you place a $10 bet on the Ravens-Bills game at -500 odds and win, you'll receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use on additional Week 8 Sunday contests. If your initial bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to apply toward other matchups throughout the day.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For NFL Week 8 Sunday

Claiming your bonus bets for NFL Week 8 Sunday is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Ravens-Bills game or another Week 8 Sunday matchup and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, bet365 automatically credits $200 in bonus bets to your account. Use your bonus bets on any available markets before they expire in seven days.

For a complete overview of bet365's features and offerings, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can discover ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos section directly within the bet365 app or website. These promotions change frequently and often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other enhanced betting opportunities tied to major sporting events.

Existing users should check back regularly to take advantage of new promotional opportunities as they become available. The Promos tab makes it easy to stay informed about the latest offers bet365 has rolled out for its player base.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.