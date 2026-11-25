Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New users who want to bet on Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve can claim the bet365 bonus code offer and $200 in Bonus Bets by placing a $10 qualifying wager. No code is required to claim this welcome offer, and the Bonus Bets arrive whether your first bet wins or loses.

This is one of the best sportsbook promos available on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place your first wager on the Packers and Rams game to get started.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Packers vs. Rams

The bet365 bonus offer is simple. No bet365 promo code is needed, so there is nothing to type in during sign-up. Think of it as a bonus code for bet365 that works automatically once you claim the promo in the app and make a qualifying wager.

Here is how it plays out with the Packers and Rams as your target game. If you bet $10 on the Rams moneyline and the bet wins, you collect your cash winnings and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets. If the bet loses, you still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets, which you can use on future wagers.

I like that the payout does not hinge on the final score. Your first wager on this game unlocks the Bonus Bets as long as it meets the offer terms below.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is available to new customers only.

A minimum $10 deposit is required to take part.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Place qualifying bets totaling $10 or more to release the $200 in Bonus Bets.

Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Only qualifying bets placed and settled after you claim the promo count toward releasing your Bonus Bets.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Any returns from Bonus Bets placed are added to your Withdrawable Balance.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your Bonus Bets balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds of -500 or greater. New customers only. Terms and conditions, time limits and exclusions apply.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve

Here are the current bet365 odds for the 8:00 PM ET matchup:

Moneyline: Packers ~+126, Rams ~-148.

Spread: Rams ~-3.

Total: ~45.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Packers vs. Rams

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and bet on Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Open the Packers vs. Rams game and choose a market that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Place a qualifying wager of $10 or more. Wait for your bet to settle to receive $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start. Current bet365 customers can find regular boosts and bonuses tied to major games throughout the NFL season.

To see what is live, open the bet365 app and tap the Promos section. Offers change often, so check back before each game to see what you can add to your betting slate.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older in most states. Terms and conditions apply.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.