bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New users can claim the bet365 bonus code offer on Sunday, Nov. 15 with no code required. Bet $10 and get $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose, when you wager on New England vs. Detroit in Munich. Check out more sportsbook promos too.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Patriots vs. Lions

The bet365 bonus code offer does not require a code. Some bettors search for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365, but you only need to register, deposit and wager to qualify. I used this process myself, and the welcome offer landed in my account right after my first bet settled.

For this game, you can place your qualifying wager on the Patriots vs. Lions matchup in Munich, set for 9:30 AM ET. Once your first bet of $10 or more settles, bet365 releases $200 in Bonus Bets whether that wager wins or loses.

Here is how it plays out. If you bet $10 on the Patriots moneyline and the wager wins, you collect your cash winnings and still receive $200 in Bonus Bets. If you bet $10 on the Lions and the wager loses, you still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets, which you can use on other games.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

This offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed Out bets, bets placed with Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Your Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Patriots vs. Lions at bet365

Patriots @ Lions (9:30 AM ET, Munich):

Moneyline: NE +133, DET -158.

Spread: DET -2.5.

Total: 51.5.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Patriots vs. Lions

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in Bonus Bets and place your first wager on the game in Munich:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Choose a deposit method and add at least $10 to your account balance. Claim the promo in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering. Find the Patriots vs. Lions game and place a wager of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 odds or greater. Wait for your bet to settle and receive $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Patriots vs. Lions

The welcome offer is only the beginning at bet365. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts, bonuses and special offers for its existing customers across the NFL season and beyond.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and visit the Promos section. New offers appear often, so check back before each slate of games to see what you can add to your slip.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.