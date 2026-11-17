Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The bet365 bonus code offer is live on Nov. 17, and no code is required to claim it. New users who bet $10 on Pistons vs. Spurs receive $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose. Browse more sportsbook promos to compare.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Pistons vs. Spurs

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $200 in Bonus Bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. No code is required, so you simply sign up through the link and claim the promotion in the bet365 app. Some bettors search for a bet365 promo code or a bonus code for bet365, but this welcome offer does not need one.

Pistons vs. Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, Nov. 17, is an ideal target for your first qualifying bet. Your wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and the game moneyline fits that requirement.

Here is how the offer plays out. If you bet $10 on the Pistons moneyline and Detroit wins, you receive your cash winnings plus $200 in Bonus Bets. If the Pistons lose, you still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets once your qualifying bet settles. The same applies if you back the Spurs. Either way, the Bonus Bets arrive after your wager settles.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is available to new customers only.

A minimum $10 deposit is required to participate.

You must claim the promotion in the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Returns from Bonus Bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins with this welcome offer.

Because Bonus Bets expire in 7 days, plan how you will use them as soon as they land. Minimum $10 deposit required. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Pistons vs. Spurs

Here are the current bet365 odds for Tuesday's game at 8:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Detroit Pistons ~+257.

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs ~-317.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Pistons vs. Spurs

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in Bonus Bets and bet on Pistons vs. Spurs:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion in the bet365 app. Find Pistons vs. Spurs and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle to receive $200 in Bonus Bets.

Want more details on the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Pistons vs. Spurs

The welcome offer is only the beginning. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, giving you more ways to add value to your bets long after your first wager.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. New offers appear often, so check back each week for fresh opportunities tied to upcoming games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.