Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New users who want a bet365 bonus code offer for Saturday's game will not need a code to claim it. As of Nov. 21, bettors can wager $10 and get $200 in Bonus Bets on SMU vs. Notre Dame, win or lose. Check out more sportsbook promos as well.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for SMU vs. Notre Dame

The current bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $200 in Bonus Bets after they place a qualifying wager of $10 or more. No bet365 promo code is required, so there is nothing to enter at sign-up. Anyone searching for a bonus code for bet365 can skip that step and simply register, deposit and bet.

The SMU vs. Notre Dame game on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET is a strong target for your first wager. Your qualifying bet can go on the moneyline, the point spread, the total or any other market for the game, as long as it meets the odds requirement below.

Here is how the offer plays out in two scenarios. If your $10 bet on SMU vs. Notre Dame wins, you receive your winnings as withdrawable cash, and the $200 in Bonus Bets still lands in your account after the bet settles. If your $10 bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in Bonus Bets once the wager settles.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Cashed out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets, Live In Game bets that settle as a push and bets deemed no action do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Your Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your Bonus Bets balance.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for SMU vs. Notre Dame at bet365

Moneyline: SMU +823, Notre Dame -1150.

Spread: Notre Dame -20.

Total: 57.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for SMU vs. Notre Dame

Follow these steps to claim your $200 in Bonus Bets and place your first wager on SMU vs. Notre Dame:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promo through the bet365 app. Choose a market for SMU vs. Notre Dame and place a bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your $200 in Bonus Bets.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after SMU vs. Notre Dame

The welcome offer is just the start. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers, so there is often something new to use once your first wager settles.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check it often, since offers change from game to game and week to week.

Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Please bet responsibly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.