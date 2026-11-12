Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Washington vs. New York Thursday Night Football

New users can claim the bet365 bonus code offer on Nov. 12 without entering a code. Bet $10 on Washington vs. New York Thursday Night Football and get $200 in Bonus Bets, win or lose. Check out more sportsbook promos for other offers.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Washington vs. New York

The bet365 bonus code offer does not require a code. New customers simply register, deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Washington vs. New York Thursday Night Football. Once that wager settles, bet365 releases $200 in Bonus Bets to your account.

Here is how it plays out on the game. If your $10 bet on New York wins, you collect the cash winnings, and you still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets. If your $10 bet on Washington loses, you still receive the $200 in Bonus Bets.

The bet365 promo code offer is simple, but the fine print matters. Here are the key terms to know before you wager:

The offer is for new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Cashed Out bets, bets placed with event-specific Bonus Bets and Live In Game bets that settle as a push do not count.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable, and the Bonus Bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are added to your account.

New users in PA, NJ and MI also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Using the bonus code for bet365 is a matter of timing, so plan your first wager around Thursday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff on Prime Video. Your Bonus Bets then carry over to the rest of the NFL slate.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current odds for Washington vs. New York

Here are the current bet365 odds for Washington at New York (8:15 PM ET):

Moneyline: Washington +120, New York -140.

Spread: New York -2.5.

Total: ~41.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to lock in your welcome offer before kickoff:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion in the bet365 app. Find Washington vs. New York in the NFL section and place a bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or greater odds. Wait for the bet to settle to receive your $200 in Bonus Bets.

Want to know more before you sign up? Read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 promos for existing users after Washington vs. New York

The welcome offer is only the beginning. bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season and beyond.

To see what is available, open the bet365 Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Available offers change often, so check back before each game to see what is new.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.