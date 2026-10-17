bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Week 7 College Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

Week 7 College Football on Saturday, Oct. 17 offers an exceptional opportunity to claim a welcome offer from bet365. New users can earn $200 in bonus bets by placing a qualifying wager on the slate of ranked matchups. The bet365 bonus code requires no code entry, and you'll find plenty of sportsbook promos to explore once you join.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Week 7 College Football

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying bet. Your initial wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to unlock the full bonus. Once your qualifying bet settles within 30 days of claiming the promotion, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on one of the Week 7 College Football games and win, your winnings are added to your account balance along with your $200 bonus bets. If your initial $10 wager loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other markets. You have 30 days from registration to claim this promotion through the bet365 app.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Bonus Code For Week 7 College Football

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your welcome offer on Saturday, Oct. 17:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on a Week 7 College Football game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For more details about what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 Sportsbook app, where new offers are added regularly. These promotions give you additional ways to maximize your betting experience on major sporting events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.