bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Week 8 College Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

College football's Week 8 slate offers the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer from bet365. New users can earn $200 in bonus bets when they deposit and place their first wager on Saturday, Oct. 24. No code is required to unlock this promotion. You'll find plenty of matchups to target, from Indiana at Michigan at noon ET to the nightcap between Houston and Utah at 10:15 PM ET. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up. The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives you immediate value to explore the platform.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Week 8 College Football

The bet365 bonus code promotion requires a minimum deposit of $10 to activate. Once you've funded your account, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 with odds of -500 or greater. Your bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion to count toward releasing your bonus bets. If your initial wager wins on a Week 8 game like Ole Miss versus Texas, you'll keep your winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your first bet loses, you'll still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Week 8 College Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Saturday's college football games:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater on any Week 8 matchup. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional college football wagers or other sports before they expire in seven days.

For more details about the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available To Existing bet365 Users

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, bet365 continues to reward loyal customers with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly updates its bonus offerings, including boosts on specific games and special promotions tied to major sporting events. You can find these additional offers by navigating to the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. Check back frequently throughout Week 8 and beyond to discover new ways to maximize your betting value on college football and other sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.