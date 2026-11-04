bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 on the NBA

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets on Wednesday, Nov. 4 when they sign up with bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to activate this offer. You'll receive your bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager on any of Wednesday's 14 NBA games, and you can explore sportsbook promos across the industry to compare offers.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Wednesday's NBA slate

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets after depositing a minimum of $10 and placing a qualifying wager. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets, which you can use on any remaining NBA games from Wednesday's slate or future events.

Here's what happens depending on your first wager's outcome: If you place a $10 bet on the Philadelphia at Detroit matchup at 7 PM ET and win, you'll receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use immediately. If your initial $10 bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to build your account. Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account, so use them promptly on games like Dallas at San Antonio at 9:30 PM ET or any other available matchups.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for Wednesday's NBA games

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Wednesday's NBA action:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the NBA games section and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater on any Wednesday matchup. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on remaining NBA games or other sports before they expire in seven days.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions and ongoing offers at bet365

Beyond this welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can discover these additional promotions by visiting the "Promos" section directly in the bet365 app, where you'll find daily specials, parlay boosts, and other enhanced odds opportunities. Loyal players benefit from consistent promotional activity, making it worthwhile to check back regularly for new ways to maximize your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.