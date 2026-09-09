Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus Bets on Patriots vs Seahawks Season Opener

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for the Patriots vs Seahawks matchup on Wednesday, Sept. 9 by using the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this offer. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying wager to earn bonus bets on one of the year's most anticipated rematches. Check out all available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Patriots vs Seahawks

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. You don't need to enter a promo code to claim this promotion. Instead, register your account, make your deposit, and claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of signing up.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion. If you place a $10 bet on the Patriots vs Seahawks game and win, you'll receive your $365 in bonus bets on top of your winnings. If your initial wager loses, you'll still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to use on future bets. Your bonus bets will expire seven days after they're added to your account, so use them promptly.

Key terms include the following:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Patriots vs Seahawks Game

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for Wednesday's matchup:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Patriots vs Seahawks game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, you'll receive $365 in bonus bets added to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible market within seven days.

For a complete breakdown of bet365's features and offerings, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly rolls out bonus offers and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These promotions change frequently and cover a wide range of sports and betting markets. To discover the latest available bonuses and boosts, navigate to the 'Promos' section within the bet365 Sportsbook app, where you'll find all current offers tailored to your preferences and betting interests.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.