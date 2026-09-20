bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for Bengals vs. Texans

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for the Bengals vs. Texans matchup on Sunday, Sept. 20 by using the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. Check out our sportsbook promos guide for additional opportunities across the industry.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Bengals vs. Texans

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer grants new customers $365 in bonus bets after making a qualifying deposit and placing an initial wager. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion for the Bengals vs. Texans game:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the offer.

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any market with odds of -500 or greater.

Your bonus bets will be credited to your account once your initial wager settles.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, but any winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

If you place a $10 bet on the Bengals vs. Texans matchup and win, you'll receive your $365 in bonus bets plus your standard winnings. If your initial wager loses, you'll still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other markets. You must claim this promotion within 30 days of registering your account, and all qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code for Bengals vs. Texans

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your welcome offer for the Bengals vs. Texans game:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Bengals vs. Texans market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets within seven days before they expire.

For a comprehensive look at what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Other bet365 promotions for existing customers

bet365 regularly refreshes its promotional offerings for established users throughout the year. Existing customers can find daily boosts, parlay promotions, and other limited-time offers by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These promotions vary by sport and event, so checking the Promos tab frequently ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.