bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for College Football Week 3

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Week 3 college football on Sept. 19 with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this offer. You'll deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying bet on any of Saturday's matchups, including the LSU vs. Ole Miss showdown. Check out all available sportsbook promos to compare your options.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Week 3 college football

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $365 in bonus bets after you meet the qualifying requirements. You don't need to enter a promo code to activate this promotion. Simply register your account, deposit at least $10, and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Week 3 college football games.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion. If your first bet wins on a game like LSU vs. Ole Miss, you'll receive your bonus bets on top of your winnings. If your first bet loses, you'll still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other Week 3 matchups.

Key terms include the following conditions. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion. Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account. Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the requirement. Cashed out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets settled as a push do not qualify.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for Week 3 college football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Week 3 college football games.

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Week 3 college football betting markets and select your game. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more that includes at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

For more details about this sportsbook, read our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions and bonuses at bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You can find current bonuses, boosts, and special offers by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and cover various sports and betting markets, giving you multiple opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.