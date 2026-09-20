bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for Colts vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Sunday, Sept. 20 when they sign up with bet365. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate and is available through various sportsbook promos . You'll have the opportunity to place your first wager on the Colts vs. Chiefs matchup and earn bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Colts vs. Chiefs

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $365 in bonus bets after you deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet. No code is required to claim this promotion. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and it must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Here's what happens with your bonus bets: If you place a $10 qualifying bet on the Colts vs. Chiefs game and it wins, you'll receive your $365 in bonus bets added to your account. If your qualifying bet loses, you'll still receive the full $365 in bonus bets. The bonus bets themselves are non-withdrawable, but any winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and the bonus bet wager is excluded from returns.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Colts vs. Chiefs Game

Claiming your bonus bets for Sunday's matchup is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Colts vs. Chiefs game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers throughout the sportsbook.

For more details about bet365's features and offerings, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers. You can discover these additional promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the bet365 sportsbook app. These offers rotate frequently and often include odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other incentives tied to major sporting events.

Existing users should check the promotions tab regularly to maximize their betting value. bet365 tailors many of these offers to specific sports and events, so you'll find opportunities throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.