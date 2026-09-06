bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for the Louisville vs. Mississippi matchup on Sept. 6 using the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll find this promotion among the best sportsbook promos available today.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Louisville vs. Mississippi

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. Your initial bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with the bonus bets within the specified timeframe.

Here's what happens with your Louisville vs. Mississippi bet: If you place a $10 qualifying wager and it wins, you receive your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets to use on additional games. If your initial bet loses, you still receive the full $365 in bonus bets as a welcome bonus. Either way, you gain bonus bets to apply toward future wagers.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out directly.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

You must claim the promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Louisville vs. Mississippi Game

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for the Louisville vs. Mississippi matchup:

Register a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Complete the account verification process with your personal information. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sports betting section and select the Louisville vs. Mississippi game. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For more details about bet365's offerings, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 Sportsbook app. The app displays all active offers, including parlay boosts, profit boosts, and other special promotions tailored to various sports and events.

Existing users should check the promotions tab frequently to maximize their betting value. bet365 updates its promotional calendar regularly, ensuring there are always opportunities to enhance your wagering experience beyond your initial welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.