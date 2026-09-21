bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Giants vs. Rams

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Giants vs. Rams on Monday, Sept. 21 with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this offer. Simply deposit $10 and place your first qualifying bet on the matchup to earn bonus bets, making this one of the best sportsbook promos available today.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Giants vs. Rams

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $365 in bonus bets after you place a qualifying $10 wager on Giants vs. Rams. Your initial deposit must be at least $10, and you must claim the promotion within 30 days of creating your account. Once you place your qualifying bet, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within a few hours.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the promotion.

If you win your first bet on Giants vs. Rams, your winnings are added to your withdrawable balance immediately. If your initial wager loses, you'll still receive your $365 in bonus bets to use on other markets. Your bonus bets can be applied to any qualifying bet type across the bet365 sportsbook, giving you flexibility to explore different wagering options.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Giants vs. Rams

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets on Giants vs. Rams:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Giants vs. Rams market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any qualifying market within seven days before they expire.

For a complete breakdown of the sportsbook's features and functionality, check out our bet365 review .

Other Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You can find current bonuses and boosts by visiting the "Promos" tab on the bet365 sportsbook app or website. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.