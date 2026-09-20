bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 2

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for NFL Week 2 Sunday on Sept. 20 with the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this offer. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying wager on any game, including the Bengals-Texans matchup or other slate action. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers across the industry.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NFL Week 2 Sunday

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $365 in bonus bets after you meet the qualifying requirements. No promo code is necessary to activate this promotion. You must deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more within 30 days of creating your account to unlock the bonus bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the requirement.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Cashed out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $10 qualifying bet on the Bengals-Texans game. If your bet wins, you receive your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets to use on other NFL Week 2 Sunday matchups. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to deploy across the slate. Your bonus bets wager is excluded from any returns, meaning only your profit counts as withdrawable funds.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For NFL Week 2 Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for betting on NFL Week 2 Sunday games:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any NFL Week 2 Sunday game, such as Bengals-Texans, with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within the specified timeframe. Use your bonus bets on additional games throughout the week, keeping in mind they expire after seven days.

For more details on what bet365 offers, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find current bonuses and boosts by navigating to the Promos section within the bet365 Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and may include deposit matches, parlay boosts, and other special offers tied to major sporting events.

Existing users should check the Promos tab regularly to maximize their betting value throughout the NFL season. bet365 tailors many of its ongoing promotions to specific games and betting markets, giving loyal customers multiple ways to enhance their wagering experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.