bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Week 1 College Football

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Week 1 College Football starting Sept. 3 with a bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this offer. Simply deposit $10 and place a qualifying bet to earn bonus bets on the Colorado at Georgia Tech matchup or any other games throughout the week. Check out additional sportsbook promos available this season.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Week 1 College Football

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after placing a $10 qualifying wager. You don't need to enter a promo code to activate this promotion. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here's what happens with your bets on Week 1 games. If you place a $10 bet on Colorado versus Georgia Tech and win, you'll receive your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets to use on future matchups. If your initial $10 bet loses, you still get the full $365 in bonus bets as compensation, giving you another opportunity to wager on games throughout the week.

Key terms and conditions for this promotion include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for Week 1 College Football

Claiming your bonus bets for Week 1 College Football is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Week 1 College Football games and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets throughout the week.

For more details about the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions for existing bet365 customers

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find daily boosts, parlay promotions, and other special offers by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 app. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to enhance your Week 1 College Football betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.