Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365, Win or Lose for NFL Week 2 Action

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Week 2 NFL action starting Thursday, Sept. 17. The bet365 bonus code requires no code entry, and you'll earn this bonus after placing a qualifying $10 wager. Explore all available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting opportunities across the slate.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 bonus code works for Week 2 NFL

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after depositing a minimum of $10 and placing a qualifying bet. No promotional code is required to activate this welcome offer. Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to participate.

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the requirement.

Let's say you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Lions-Bills matchup Thursday night at qualifying odds. If your bet wins, you'll receive your $365 in bonus bets plus your winnings added to your withdrawable balance. If your initial bet doesn't win, you'll still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other Week 2 NFL games.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for Week 2 NFL games

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Week 2 NFL action:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Verify your identity and complete the account setup process. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any Week 2 NFL game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For a comprehensive look at what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional promotions and bonuses at bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You'll find ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and special betting promotions by visiting the Promos tab on the bet365 sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.