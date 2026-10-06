bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10 on an NLDS Game, Get $200 Bonus Bets

New bettors can claim a $200 bonus bets offer through bet365 this Oct. 6 with no code required. The bet365 bonus code promotion lets you bet on the Dodgers vs. Braves and Brewers vs. Padres NLDS matchups while earning bonus bets. Check out other available sportsbook promos to compare your options before signing up.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NLDS Betting

The bet365 bonus code offer provides $200 in bonus bets when you deposit at least $10 and place a qualifying wager. No promotional code is necessary to activate this welcome offer. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's how the bonus bets work when you bet on Tuesday's NLDS games. If you place a $10 bet on the Dodgers vs Braves matchup and win, you'll receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets added to your account. If your initial $10 wager loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to bet on the Brewers vs Padres game or other markets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be removed as cash.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion. Once your bet settles, bet365 will add the $200 bonus bets to your account balance within the specified timeframe. You have seven days to use these bonus bets before they expire, so plan your wagers on the NLDS games accordingly.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Tuesday's NLDS Action

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on the Dodgers vs Braves and Brewers vs Padres games:

Register for a new bet365 account through the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sportsbook and select your NLDS matchup. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 bonus bets will appear in your account.

For more details on bet365's features and offerings, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can find ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 sportsbook app. These additional offers change frequently and may include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events.

Existing users should check the Promos tab regularly to discover new opportunities. bet365 tailors many of its promotions to current betting trends and upcoming sporting events, so you'll find fresh offers throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.