Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10 on Bills-Lions TNF, Get $365 Bonus Bets, Win or Lose

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Thursday, Sept. 17 when they sign up with bet365. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate, making it simple to start betting on the Lions-Bills matchup. Explore available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Lions vs Bills

The bet365 bonus code offer delivers $365 in bonus bets to new customers after a qualifying $10 deposit and initial wager. No promo code is required to claim this promotion. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to unlock the full bonus.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Lions-Bills game with qualifying odds, you'll receive $365 in bonus bets once your initial wager settles. If your first bet wins, you keep those winnings plus the bonus bets. If your first bet loses, you still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

Key terms include the following conditions:

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

Your bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

You must claim the promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Lions-Bills Game

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for Thursday's matchup:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first bet of $10 or more on the Lions-Bills game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours.

For more details on bet365's features and offerings, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos section directly in the bet365 sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.