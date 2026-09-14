Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10 on Bronco-Chiefs, Get $365 Bonus Bets, Win or Lose

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup on Monday, Sept. 14 with a bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first wager on the game to qualify for sportsbook promos that reward both winning and losing bets.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Broncos vs Chiefs

The bet365 bonus code offer grants new customers $365 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager on the Broncos vs Chiefs game. You don't need to enter a promo code to activate this welcome offer. Your bonus bets will arrive in your account after your initial bet settles, regardless of whether you win or lose on Monday night.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

You must claim the promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

If you place a $10 bet on the Broncos vs Chiefs game and win, you'll receive your $365 in bonus bets on top of your winnings. If your initial $10 wager loses, you'll still receive the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other markets. Your bonus bets will be held in your account balance and are separate from any cash winnings you earn.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Broncos vs Chiefs Game

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for Monday night's matchup:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Broncos vs Chiefs game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. After your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets within seven days before they expire.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers throughout the year. You can find current bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 sportsbook app. These offers vary by sport and event, giving you multiple opportunities to maximize your betting experience beyond your initial welcome bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.