Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10 on Missouri vs Kansas, Get $365 Bonus Bets Win or Lose

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Friday, Sept. 11 when they sign up with a bet365 bonus code. No code is required to activate this welcome offer. You'll find this promotion among other sportsbook promos available to new players looking to bet on the Missouri vs Kansas matchup.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How the bet365 Bonus Code Works for Missouri vs Kansas

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers up to $365 in bonus bets after making a qualifying deposit and placing their first wager. No promotional code is required to claim this offer. You must deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 with odds of -500 or greater to unlock your bonus bets.

Here's how the promotion works in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Missouri vs Kansas game with qualifying odds, you'll receive $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. Your bonus bets will be added to your account within a few hours and remain available for seven days. You can use these bonus bets across various markets and bet types throughout the bet365 platform.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available to new customers only in eligible states.

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the promotion.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your Bonus Bets for the Tigers vs Jayhawks

Claiming your bonus bets for the Missouri vs Kansas game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app. Click the "Join" button and complete the registration form with your personal information. Select your preferred deposit method and transfer a minimum of $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Missouri vs Kansas game and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available at bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These ongoing promotions include parlay boosts, odds boosts on select games, and special event offers. You can find all available promotions by visiting the "Promos" section directly within the bet365 sportsbook app or website.

Existing players should check the Promos tab frequently to stay updated on the latest offers. bet365 updates its promotional calendar regularly, so returning users always have opportunities to enhance their betting experience with additional value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.