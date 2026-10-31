College Football Week 9 arrives this Saturday, Oct. 31, and new bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets by signing up with bet365. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You'll need to deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet to earn your bonus bets, which you can use across the slate of conference matchups happening throughout the day. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare other welcome offers before you decide.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For College Football Week 9

The bet365 bonus code isn't required to claim this promotion, but you do need to register a new account and make a qualifying deposit. Once you've funded your account with at least $10, place a bet of $10 or more on any College Football Week 9 matchup with odds of -500 or greater. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion to unlock your bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice. If you place a $10 qualifying bet on Saturday's Ohio State at USC game at 7:30 PM ET and your bet wins, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets added to your account. If your qualifying bet loses, you'll still receive the full $200 in bonus bets. Either way, you get the bonus bets to use on additional College Football Week 9 games or other sports betting markets.

Key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

The wager amount from bonus bets is excluded from any returns you receive.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the settled bets requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count toward the promotion.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For College Football Week 9

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Saturday's College Football Week 9 games:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the College Football Week 9 betting markets and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional College Football Week 9 matchups or other available markets before they expire in seven days.

For a complete overview of the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional Promotions On bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You'll find ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and special promotions designed to enhance your betting experience on College Football Week 9 and beyond. To discover what's currently available, open the bet365 app and navigate to the Promos section, where you can browse all active offers and add them to your account with a single tap.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.