bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10 on Week 3 NFL, Get $365 Bonus Bets

Week 3 of the NFL season brings high-stakes matchups and early-season urgency, making it the perfect time to claim a welcome offer. New bettors can earn $365 in bonus bets by signing up with bet365 on Sept. 23. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this offer, and you can use your bonus bets on any of the week's games. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare your options before you sign up.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Week 3 NFL Games

The bet365 bonus code offer lets you deposit a minimum of $10 and place a qualifying bet to earn $365 in bonus bets. You don't need to enter a code to claim this promotion. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and you have 30 days from account registration to claim the offer.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Week 3 NFL games to unlock your bonus bets.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

The bonus bet wager itself is excluded from any returns you receive.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

For example, if you place a $10 bet on the Buffalo Bills versus Los Angeles Chargers matchup and win, you'll receive your $365 in bonus bets regardless of your bet's outcome. If your initial wager loses, you still get the full $365 in bonus bets to use on other Week 3 games like Cincinnati at Pittsburgh or Seattle at Washington.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Week 3 NFL Betting

Signing up and claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Week 3 NFL games:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any Week 3 NFL game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 3 matchups or other available sports betting markets.

For more details on what bet365 offers, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions And Ongoing Offers At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, you can explore additional promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. Existing users will find daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other special offers designed to enhance their betting experience throughout the NFL season and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.