bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10 on Week 5 CFB for a $200 Bonus Win or Lose

College Football Week 5 kicks off Friday, Oct. 02, and new bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets through bet365. The bet365 bonus code welcome offer requires no code to activate, and you'll earn bonus bets by placing a qualifying wager on any of this weekend's matchups. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For College Football Week 5

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying bet. Your initial wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify for the promotion. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets, which you can use on any subsequent wagers throughout the weekend's slate.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 or greater odds.

Bonus bets are credited after your qualifying bet settles.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, but any winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

If you place a $10 qualifying bet on Pittsburgh versus Virginia Tech and win, you'll receive your $200 in bonus bets plus your winnings. If your initial bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on Saturday's games like Ohio State at Iowa or Alabama at Mississippi State.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your bet365 Welcome Offer This Weekend

Claiming your bonus bets takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any College Football Week 5 game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

For a complete breakdown of the sportsbook's features and functionality, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the college football season. You can find these bonus opportunities by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app, where the sportsbook highlights daily boosts, parlay specials, and other enhanced odds on featured matchups. Checking the Promos tab regularly ensures you never miss out on additional ways to maximize your betting value on future games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.